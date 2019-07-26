As Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Marshall & Sullivan Has Cut Its Holding by $329,208; As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shares Declined, Holder Akre Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25M, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $173.81. About 35,091 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 7,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 18,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 4.42M shares traded or 11.41% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – A group of Nordstrom family members have been working on an offer since last year; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS INVESTMENTS IN DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 43C; 13/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Relocate Sugar House Store; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of an lndicative Proposal to Acquire the Company; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects initial takeover offer from Nordstrom family for $50 per share; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as ‘inadequate’; 03/04/2018 – Nordstrom, Inc. Selects CallidusCloud for OrientDB Enterprise Edition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Mgmt Incorporated Ri has 4,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Lc holds 0% or 2,050 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability reported 4,054 shares stake. Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0% or 54,532 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc stated it has 2,518 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 983,701 shares stake. Sei Invests Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Old Natl Savings Bank In holds 2,639 shares. 600 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Citigroup Inc stated it has 11,359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Allen Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 1,600 shares. Sterling Capital invested in 281,877 shares. Moreover, Akre Management Lc has 0.84% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 455,447 shares.

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20 billion and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 119,400 shares to 7.19 million shares, valued at $1.42 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.73M for 9.47 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company holds 10,611 shares. British Columbia Invest Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Cwm Lc holds 0% or 404 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability holds 50,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Oakworth Cap has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Company holds 2,036 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 77,816 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 17,401 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 6,905 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 296 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Hyman Charles D, Florida-based fund reported 16,992 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).