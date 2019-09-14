As Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Coldstream Capital Management Has Cut Position by $562,743; Highland Capital Management LP Lowered Position in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) by $2.90 Million

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 4.48 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Spurned $8.4 Billion Buyout Sends Family Scrambling; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands:; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – WWD [Reg]: EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom, Erik B. Nordstrom Each Get 2017 Cash Bonus of $1.43M; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as ‘inadequate’; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Acquires Retail Technology Companies BevyUp, MessageYes; 05/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: Nordstrom, Ascena Retail Group & Analogic

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 90.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 5,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319,000, down from 55,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 188,597 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 19/04/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.79M for 12.99 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Kempner Cap has invested 1.46% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 23,629 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Victory Management Inc owns 258,893 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blair William And Communication Il owns 14,511 shares. Washington Capital Mgmt holds 0.43% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 24,011 shares. Prudential Fin has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Qci Asset Mngmt New York invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Federated Investors Inc Pa has 1,557 shares. Ww Asset Incorporated stated it has 10,617 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Covington Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 41 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 1.03M shares. 84,200 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 11,011 shares to 238,212 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 39,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on November, 6. CSOD’s profit will be $16.38 million for 52.16 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -345.45% EPS growth.