As Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Declined, Holder Euclidean Technologies Management Upped Stake; As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lateef Investment Management LP Has Decreased by $3.68 Million Its Holding

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 3.00M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Racked by Macy’s Good Numbers — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Teenagers Falsely Accused of Stealing in St. Louis; 07/03/2018 – BUYOUT GROUP STUGGLES TO FINANCE HIGHER NORDSTROM BID: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Acquires Retail Technology Companies BevyUp, MessageYes; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Reviewed Group’s Proposal and Determined Price Proposed Is Inadequate; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Slides as Sales Miss Curbs Department-Store Optimism; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Talks Break Down, Next Move Unclear; 08/03/2018 – The financial terms of the two deals weren’t disclosed by Nordstrom; 19/04/2018 – True & Co. Links Up With Nordstrom; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Men in St. Louis Falsely Accused of Stealing

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 18,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,265 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.40M, down from 144,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $223.82. About 608,439 shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Invest Mngmt Company Limited Company invested in 3,753 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.02% or 164,846 shares. Sg Mgmt Lc accumulated 47,012 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.38% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Alkeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.28% or 278,073 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Inc has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Mason Street Advsr Lc accumulated 8,907 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Scopus Asset Management LP has invested 0.52% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability owns 8,304 shares. Sfmg Ltd holds 2,295 shares. 27,365 are held by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 4,083 shares. Sun Life reported 0% stake. Horizon Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,078 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2017 – The Motley Fool” on April 22, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition of Bluegrass Materials – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Materials’ (MLM) CEO Ward Nye on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta CFO to retire, to be replaced by Caterpillar vet – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: June 22, 2017.

