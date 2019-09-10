As Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Declined, Avalon Global Asset Management Increased by $316,800 Its Stake; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Stake Increased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 232.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 78,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 111,537 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81M, up from 33,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.81. About 280,708 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 26/03/2018 – varian medical systems, inc | universal cylinder applicator family, un | K172611 | 03/21/2018 |; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SECOND HALF DOSE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS FIRST HALF; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 92,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 2.81 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: China denies it offered a package to slash U.S. deficit by $200 billion; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom is partnering with sneaker consignment shop Stadium Goods; 26/04/2018 – Nordstrom Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom sales growth disappoints despite decent earnings; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Rev $3.56B; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN J C PENNEY CO; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Partners With Stadium Goods To Bring Rare Sneakers To New Men’s Store — MarketWatch

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7,500 shares to 84,620 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,830 shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

