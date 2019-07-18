As Nordstrom (JWN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Marshall & Sullivan Has Decreased Holding; Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose While Intact Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $463,200

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 7,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 18,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 1.97 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Announces Investments In Digital Technology; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Of Nordstrom Board Announces The Receipt And Rejection Of An Indicative Proposal To Acquire The Company; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom sales growth disappoints despite decent earnings; 20/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Buys Two Tech Companies to Bolster Digital Shopping; 05/03/2018 – JWN: FAMILY GROUP WILLING TO CONTRIBUTE $2B IN PERSONAL SHRS; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM FAMILY:LEONARD GREEN WILLING TO COMMIT DEAL FINANCING; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom ready to open `on the go’ men’s store; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Rejects Nordstrom Family Buyout at $50 a Share; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands:

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $211.02. About 449,619 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,753 shares to 100,346 shares, valued at $15.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.73M for 9.19 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.11% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 2,036 shares. Barclays Public Lc invested in 244,640 shares. 7,592 were accumulated by Spinnaker Tru. Dupont holds 0% or 1,568 shares. State Street Corporation holds 6.65 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Com Lc invested in 0% or 100 shares. Euclidean Technologies Mngmt Limited Company holds 21,620 shares. Hbk Invs L P, Texas-based fund reported 302,082 shares. Atria Invs Llc holds 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 11,469 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1,545 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 404 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 106,046 shares. 14,172 are held by Mengis Capital Mgmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based First City Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.43% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Republic Invest Management owns 349,600 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd has 0.08% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 26,422 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.08% or 22,356 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,878 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.84% or 79,475 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities has 710 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Fiduciary reported 61,370 shares. American Natl Ins Tx stated it has 39,810 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Shelter Mutual Insurance stated it has 20,200 shares. 43,875 were reported by Brown Advisory. Peninsula Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 1.76% or 12,625 shares. Caprock Group Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Smith Salley Associates owns 1,890 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Meridian Inv Counsel holds 3,265 shares.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transalta Corp (NYSE:TAC) by 510,300 shares to 845,000 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,900 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.