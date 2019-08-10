As Nordstrom (JWN) Share Value Declined, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Boosted Stake; Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined While Concorde Asset Management Has Raised by $315,756 Its Holding

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 2,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 21,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 171,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 149,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 3.74M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM FAMILY:LEONARD GREEN WILLING TO COMMIT DEAL FINANCING; 08/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family Group Includes Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATED DISCUSSIONS BECAUSE IT COULD NOT REACH AGREEMENT WITH GROUP ON ACCEPTABLE PRICE FOR CO; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REJECTS $50/SHR OFFER BY NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 08/03/2018 – The financial terms of the two deals weren’t disclosed by Nordstrom; 13/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s Men’s Store Is A Cut Above Department Store Competitors, But Will Shoppers Show Up? — MarketWatch; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom will bring a consignment shoe brand into its first stand-alone men’s location, opening next month in New York; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS INVESTMENTS IN DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares to 3,207 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,211 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “NVIDIA’s Gaming Business in 3 Charts – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why AMD Stock Will Keep Climbing – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA RTX Extends Reach Across Top Applications, Bringing Ray Tracing, AI to Millions of Creatives – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Ways the Trade War Will Continue to Affect Micron Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Already a 2019 Gainer, Nvidia Stock Could Skyrocket if This Happens – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb Bankshares N A holds 230 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 772 shares. Herald Invest Management reported 1,450 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 4,670 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 79,661 shares. The Kentucky-based Central Bankshares has invested 1.54% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Savant Cap Ltd has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Montecito Savings Bank Tru has invested 0.47% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Webster Retail Bank N A invested in 12,519 shares. Amer Interest Group Inc Inc invested 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pnc Service Inc holds 118,991 shares. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Argent Company has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). National Pension Serv invested 0.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Country Comml Bank reported 135,311 shares.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 52% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “China Trade War Fallout Puts Dark Clouds Over Luxury Goods – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Nordstrom’s Outlook Is ‘Deteriorating,’ UBS Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Investors look for consumer pressure ahead of next tariffs – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom retreats after Goldman Sachs downgrade – Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Co holds 10,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bailard Incorporated has 59,397 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 180,616 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 29,648 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Gp has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co stated it has 95,187 shares. 51,827 were reported by Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa holds 0.09% or 13,794 shares. Sg Americas Lc owns 19,317 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc owns 516,069 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Morgan Stanley stated it has 292,099 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.11% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 57,309 shares. Oarsman reported 0.15% stake.