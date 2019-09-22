As Nordstrom (JWN) Share Price Declined, Holder Coldstream Capital Management Lowered Its Position; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Shares Declined, Shareholder Nbt Bank N A Decreased Its Stake by $480,000

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. It closed at $32.15 lastly. It is down 36.92% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS RECEIPT & REJECTION OF PROPOSAL TO BUY CO; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE BELIEVES CO WELL POSITIONED TO “CAPITALIZE ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES TO GAIN MARKET SHARE” THROUGH CUSTOMER STRATEGY; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM CLOSED DEALS TO BUY BEVYUP& MESSAGEYES; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Takeover Proposal From Chain’s Founding Family; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as `inadequate’; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N FY SHR VIEW $3.43, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS INVESTMENTS IN DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Acquisition Bid From Members Of The Nordstrom Family — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Net $87M; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Talks With Family After Failing to Agree on Price

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 80,442 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12 million, down from 85,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 6.26M shares traded or 35.67% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,707 shares to 10,394 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 1.59 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 10,900 shares stake. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 15,905 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 134,822 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 1,311 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsr holds 0.01% or 51,702 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.14% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 171,634 shares. Assets Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 73,000 shares. Capstone Inv Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 24,127 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 182,793 shares. 53,090 are held by Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has 27,884 shares. Bartlett And Company Llc stated it has 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.80M for 12.00 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.40 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

