As Nordstrom (JWN) Market Value Declined, Holder British Columbia Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $962,984; Moody National Bank Trust Division Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) Has Decreased by $3.42 Million as Share Price Rose

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 46.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 29,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 35,058 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02 million, down from 65,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $126.28. About 1.08M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 31,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 48,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 79,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 815,976 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Couldn’t Reach Agreement With Family Group on Acceptable Pric; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EBIT $895 TO $940 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Spurned $8.4 Billion Buyout Sends Family Scrambling; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family’s takeover offer; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N – WEATHER IMPACTED SOME SEASONALITY RELATED ITEMS AND CLASSIFICATIONS PREDOMINANTLY WOMEN’S APPAREL- PRESIDENT IN CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – JWN: NORDSTROM RACK STORE SALES UNDERPERFORMED EXPECTATIONS; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer tracks the drama at Nordstrom, a recovering retailer in the midst of takeover negotiations; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – 2018 NET SALES OUTLOOK UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.39 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VOO) by 1,220 shares to 1,265 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 108,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Capital Management Llc.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,707 shares to 158,947 shares, valued at $46.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 8,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.78M for 11.96 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.