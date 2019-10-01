As Nordstrom (JWN) Market Value Declined, Group One Trading LP Increased Holding by $852,283; Varonis Sys (VRNS) Shares Rose While G2 Investment Partners Management Lowered Holding by $472,323

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 279.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 27,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 37,323 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 9,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 2.22 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM CLOSED DEALS TO BUY BEVYUP& MESSAGEYES; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Rev $3.56B; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 12/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $54 TARGET PRICE; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Terminates Talks With Nordstrom Family Regarding Potential Going Private Transaction; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Buyout Talks with Founding Family; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Board Rejects Founding Family’s $8.4B Bid in Retail Rift (Video); 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY NET SALES $3,469 MLN VS $3,279 MLN

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 7,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 55,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, down from 63,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 205,561 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Herald Invest Mgmt Limited holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 122,800 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 11,502 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 22,609 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 4,555 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 3,475 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 6,362 shares. Cadian Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.76% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 320,608 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp has 0.01% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 594,204 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 982,572 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Glenmede Tru Co Na stated it has 2 shares. Menta Cap Lc stated it has 11,209 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0% or 37 shares.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 earnings per share, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) by 220,692 shares to 420,692 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forescout Technologies Inc by 21,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Hyrecar Inc.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Varonis Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Varonis Helps Companies Prepare for the Upcoming California Consumer Privacy Act – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/12/2019: VRNS, MIME, SHOP, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Bets on Subscriptions to Drive Long-Term Growth – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “NYSE:JWN Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Nordstrom, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Nordstrom Stock Dropped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Buy Nordstrom Stock, But Not Because of Its Low Valuation – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nordstrom, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JWN) 20% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Put) by 17,100 shares to 24,600 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) by 168,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,100 shares, and cut its stake in Baozun Inc (Call).