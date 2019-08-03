As Nordstrom (JWN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Its Stake; As Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Market Valuation Rose, Tensile Capital Management Boosted Position by $1.06 Million

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 17,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 120,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 137,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 3.36 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Directed Advisers, Management Not to Provide Further Due Diligence Information to Group; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as ‘inadequate’; 21/03/2018 – Stadium Goods to Open Store Inside Nordstrom; 13/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s Men’s Store Is A Cut Above Department Store Competitors, But Will Shoppers Show Up? — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Looks to Win Over Manhattanites With Focus on Service; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects initial takeover offer from Nordstrom family for $50 per share; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Spurned $8.4 Billion Buyout Sends Family Scrambling; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as `inadequate’; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sees FY2018 EPS $3.35-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.15. About 436,654 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 66,091 shares to 141,993 shares, valued at $11.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Instructure Inc by 134,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 762,372 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 21 after the close. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.73 million for 9.62 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,918 shares to 115,739 shares, valued at $16.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,966 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).