As Nordstrom (JWN) Market Valuation Declined, Evergreen Capital Management Has Raised Position; Zwj Investment Counsel Stake in Fedex (FDX) Lifted as Stock Declined

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 35,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 179,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 144,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 2.41M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Board Rejects Founding Family’s $8.4B Bid in Retail Rift (Video); 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 05/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: Nordstrom, Ascena Retail Group & Analogic; 06/04/2018 – Influence Peddler: Julia Engel Creates Line of Dresses at Nordstrom; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Inc. CDS Tightens 114 Bps; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q EPS 51c; 24/05/2018 – WWD [Reg]: EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Unless Group Can Improve Price It Is Proposing to Pay for Company, Special Committee Intends to Terminate Discussions

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 59.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 65,020 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 40,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 895,382 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: APD and federal investigators say packages at FedEx facilities located today connected to

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 24,288 shares to 677,868 shares, valued at $36.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 47,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,138 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 29,075 shares to 70,825 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA) by 268,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,116 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (Prn) (EIM).