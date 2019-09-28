As Nordstrom Com (JWN) Valuation Declined, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Raised Holding by $358,608; Vocera Communications (VCRA) Shareholder Endurant Capital Management LP Cut Stake by $5.82 Million as Market Value Declined

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 48.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 187,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 203,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.48 million, down from 390,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $771.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 326,000 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – LANG SUCCEEDS ROBERT ZOLLARS; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO; 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – HOWARD JANZEN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS BOARD’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com (JWN) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,568 shares as the company's stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 89,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86M, up from 78,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 2.21 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $562.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,744 shares to 110,727 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,925 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK).

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $253.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Surgery Partners Inc by 248,915 shares to 287,720 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).