As Nordstrom (Call) (JWN) Shares Declined, Twin Tree Management LP Lowered Its Position by $1.58 Million; Oaktree Capital Management LP Lowered Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) as Share Price Rose

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80M, down from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (Call) (JWN) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 35,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 253,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, down from 289,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 2.99 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE; 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Looks to Win Over Manhattanites With Focus on Service; 19/04/2018 – True & Co. Links Up With Nordstrom; 14/03/2018 – Sweaty Betty Brings Message of Empowerment to Nordstrom; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Partners With Stadium Goods To Bring Rare Sneakers To New Men’s Store — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Terminates Talks With Nordstrom Family Regarding Potential Going Private Transaction; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Family’s “Inadequate” Buyout Proposal; 22/03/2018 – WWD [Reg]: Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Proposal To Go Private — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 906,841 shares to 10.31M shares, valued at $118.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 540,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “A Steady Emerging Market Investors Aren’t Impressed With – ETF Trends” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Applied Materials: Buying Some Japanese Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.72M for 9.53 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Principal Financial Group owns 481,646 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset owns 2,090 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Washington Financial Bank holds 20,306 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 525,567 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.03% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 1.30M shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited holds 2,263 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 198,547 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 13,351 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 164,231 shares. Us Bancorp De owns 65,289 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 31,405 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 75 shares. 14.43M were accumulated by Vanguard Group Inc Inc.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 52% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom Plummets After Q1 Earnings Miss, Guidance Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: May 21, 2019.