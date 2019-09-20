As Nordstrom (Call) (JWN) Share Value Declined, D-E Shaw & Company Has Cut by $32.22 Million Its Position; Hd Supply (HDS) Shareholder Mrj Capital Has Decreased Stake

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (Call) (JWN) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 18,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 2.68 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Is Being Advised by Centerview Partners LLC; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s Prior FY2018 EPS View Was $3.30-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 10/03/2018 – Seattle Times: Despite rebuff, Nordstrom buyout effort is not over; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 11/04/2018 – A New York Welcome for the Nordstrom Men’s Store; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATED DISCUSSIONS BECAUSE IT COULD NOT REACH AGREEMENT WITH GROUP ON ACCEPTABLE PRICE FOR CO; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Acquires Retail Technology Companies BevyUp, MessageYes

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Inc (HDS) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 91,323 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68 million, down from 102,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 793,344 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer & Company Incorporated reported 51,966 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Virtu Finance Llc, a New York-based fund reported 12,887 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 68,255 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Com reported 70,986 shares. Tcw Inc accumulated 15,365 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 164,188 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc owns 87 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp owns 77 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Nexus Inv reported 7,000 shares. Qs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Swiss Bancshares holds 0.02% or 455,125 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 97,176 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 566,189 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Republic Management holds 0.01% or 72,336 shares.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Retail rallies off earnings again – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “After Hours: Splunk and Nordstrom Q2s Top Expectations – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Nordstrom Stock Was Gaining Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Nordstrom, Chesapeake Energy, and Boston Beer Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Nordstrom Inc. Investors (JWN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $102.38 million for 12.02 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $80.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.20M shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $364.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR).