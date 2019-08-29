As Nordson (NDSN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Trimmed Its Position; Exchange Capital Management Lowered Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake as Shares Declined

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 4.78 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Nordson (NDSN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 258,392 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24M, down from 261,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Nordson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 64,749 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Net $91.2M; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 21/05/2018 – Nordson Sees 3Q EPS $1.47-EPS $1.63; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Nordson EFD’s P-Jet SolderPlus Jet Valve Wins SMT China VISION Award and EM Asia Innovation Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl reported 172 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Brinker Capital stated it has 17,855 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na accumulated 0.01% or 1,878 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,206 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Co Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 16,349 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 9,532 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs reported 17 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser has invested 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 18,360 shares. 98,473 were accumulated by Winslow Asset Management Incorporated. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0% or 6,565 shares in its portfolio.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,651 shares to 12,899 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH).