As Nordson (NDSN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Colony Group Has Lowered Its Position; Keycorp New Com (KEY) Share Price Rose While Tributary Capital Management Cut Stake by $547,500

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New Com (KEY) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 56,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $882,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 23.68 million shares traded or 164.14% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 87.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 11,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The hedge fund held 1,534 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203,000, down from 12,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $133.45. About 124,468 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Sees 3Q EPS $1.47-EPS $1.63; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 27/04/2018 – Nordson EFD’s P-Jet SolderPlus Jet Valve Wins SMT China VISION Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Net $91.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Standard Motor Prods (NYSE:SMP) by 141,343 shares to 368,583 shares, valued at $18.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 11,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56 million for 8.33 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability has 0.92% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cibc World accumulated 119,391 shares. Moreover, Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 40,158 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 5,280 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.62M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 10,143 are held by Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Norinchukin National Bank The owns 84,480 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Polar Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 401,149 shares. Shell Asset reported 0.02% stake. Geode Capital Management Lc has 0.06% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 14.39 million shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.13 million shares. Fagan Assoc Incorporated accumulated 60,567 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter has 633,721 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Services Co Ma stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 474,101 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Service has invested 0.01% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.03% stake. Federated Investors Pa reported 17,065 shares. 1,497 were reported by Valley Natl Advisers. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 157,009 shares. Riverhead Cap Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Farmers Trust invested in 0.12% or 3,300 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 5.12 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advisors owns 5,301 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,539 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 2,290 shares. Timessquare Management Limited Company reported 584,130 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Systems owns 10,878 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc Com (NYSE:WYN) by 27,697 shares to 139,304 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum Volatility Etf (EFAV) by 20,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).

