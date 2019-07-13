As Nordson (NDSN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Copeland Capital Management Lowered Stake; Danaher (DHR) Holder Stone Run Capital Increased Its Position

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 15,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,547 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, down from 71,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $138.87. About 115,490 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 3.50% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 27/04/2018 – Nordson EFD’s P-Jet SolderPlus Jet Valve Wins SMT China VISION Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Net $91.2M; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,035 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 44,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 4.24M shares traded or 78.28% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 15.63% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.6 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $105.06M for 18.77 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 16,349 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc accumulated 0.01% or 2,150 shares. First Advsr LP holds 25,332 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,520 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. International Grp Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 103,332 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.01% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Zebra Mngmt Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 2,769 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 3,080 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 1 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 0.05% or 44,565 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.04% or 142,387 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp holds 0.09% or 408,873 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 187,268 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Ser Gp accumulated 2,797 shares.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 31,872 shares to 374,491 shares, valued at $26.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) by 70,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corporation.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.