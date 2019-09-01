As Nordson (NDSN) Market Valuation Declined, Mcdaniel Terry & Co Trimmed by $408,144 Its Stake; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Cwm Decreased Its Stake by $558,258

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 9,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 474,333 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 484,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – AUSTIN, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump intervened in the economy for the second time in less than a week on Monday by blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s $117 billion bid for American rival Qualcomm. The acquisition would have been largest deal ever made in the technology sector; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Formally Abandons Bid for Qualcomm on Trump Opposition; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Responds to Broadcom Statement; 12/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: The White House blocks Broadcom purchase of Qualcomm; 07/03/2018 – Phone Scoop: Broadcom Says It Will Invest $1.5B In US to Win Qualcomm: Looking to assuage fears in the U.S. government,; 06/03/2018 – ISS CONTINUES RECOMMEND FOUR BROADCOM NOMINEES TO QCOM BOARD; 05/03/2018 – US Treasury delays Qualcomm vote; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom says to stick with U.S. 5G investment after Qualcomm deal

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Nordson (NDSN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 258,392 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24M, down from 261,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Nordson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.96. About 139,430 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 27/04/2018 – Nordson EFD’s P-Jet SolderPlus Jet Valve Wins SMT China VISION Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55; 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Sees 3Q EPS $1.47-EPS $1.63; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 55,783 shares to 242,937 shares, valued at $25.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).

