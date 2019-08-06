As Nordson Com (NDSN) Valuation Declined, Winslow Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $381,480; Endeavour Silver (EXK) Holder Sigma Planning Boosted Its Holding by $580,522 as Stock Rose

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NDSN) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 2,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 98,473 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, down from 101,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nordson Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 145,583 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) by 334.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 290,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.98% . The institutional investor held 377,069 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, up from 86,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Endeavour Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.56M market cap company. The stock increased 8.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 4.16 million shares traded or 121.86% up from the average. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has declined 20.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EXK News: 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q Rev $40.3M; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q Net $2.33M; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILED SHELF FOR UP TO C$150M MIXED SECURITIES; 04/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP EDR.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.50 FROM C$3.20; 09/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER 1Q MEXCIO MINES SILVER PRODUCTION UP 25%; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP – COMPANY’S EXISTING BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS DATED MAY 3, 2016 HAS BEEN WITHDRAWN; 14/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Drilling Intersects High Grade Silver-Gold-Lead-Zinc Mineralization in the San Patricio Vein System on the Par; 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – FOR QTR, ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS FELL 22% TO $14.18 PER OZ SILVER PAYABLE; 17/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on August, 20 after the close. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.6 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $105.70 million for 17.93 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust Commerce holds 0.55% or 75,686 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.07% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 35,030 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 2.35% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) or 156,060 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.09% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Rmb Mngmt Llc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 167,356 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors invested in 4,017 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 18,360 shares. 357,588 are held by Ameriprise Fin. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 2,550 shares. Moreover, Psagot Inv House Ltd has 0% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). 306,843 were accumulated by Fiera Cap Corporation. Credit Suisse Ag owns 45,311 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Advsrs Llc has invested 0.02% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) or 225 shares.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,830 shares to 49,002 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 10,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,537 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).