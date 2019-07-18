As Noodles & Co (NDLS) Stock Price Rose, Goodwin Daniel L Boosted Its Stake by $896,400; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Position Raised by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 11,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.56 million, up from 132,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $176.78. About 310,427 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel to review Vertex pricing in first test of new law; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $210.3M; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – CO, VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS WILL COLLABORATE FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 19/03/2018 – Industry Veteran Mike Bernard Joins Vertex Chief Tax Office; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer; 04/04/2018 – Q-State Biosciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Enter into Multi-Year Drug Discovery Collaboration

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 54,479 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Advsrs owns 25,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 5,987 shares. 306,879 were reported by Timpani Ltd Com. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 39,857 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). D E Shaw Com Incorporated accumulated 243,522 shares or 0% of the stock. Mill Road Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 4.80 million shares for 42.72% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). California State Teachers Retirement System has 21,942 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 17,566 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 11,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 101,101 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc holds 0% or 33,047 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Cap has invested 4.91% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear of the Day: Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Restaurant sales bounce back in May – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Noodles & Co (NDLS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yum China (YUMC) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.4% in Session – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noodles & Company Is Finally Gaining Momentum – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Natl Bank Trust has 0.11% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 5,442 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2,607 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 161 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 39,879 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Eventide Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 26,000 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 901,326 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital LP accumulated 841,509 shares. Moreover, Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Co owns 8,340 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,947 shares stake. Asset Mngmt One holds 125,107 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0.21% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 1,668 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $49.11 million activity. Shares for $658,674 were sold by Parini Michael on Friday, February 1. ALTSHULER DAVID had sold 4,126 shares worth $780,598. Sachdev Amit also sold $6.32M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Tuesday, February 12. 3,007 shares were sold by Silva Paul M, worth $573,182. Shares for $6.01M were sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M on Monday, February 4.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc Reg by 137,300 shares to 234,558 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,868 shares, and cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).