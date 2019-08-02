As Noodles & Co (NDLS) Valuation Rose, Goodwin Daniel L Has Increased by $896,400 Its Holding; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $319,040 as Stock Price Rose

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 252,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38M, down from 256,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 2.12M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 327,243 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 884,872 were reported by Apg Asset Nv. Telemus reported 5,278 shares. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Finance Serv Corporation has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Prospector Ptnrs Llc holds 1.16% or 95,250 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsr reported 1.23M shares stake. Willis Counsel reported 236,300 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc has 0.15% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Coastline Trust holds 0.5% or 41,160 shares. Cushing Asset Ltd Partnership has 51,443 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 7,185 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Trust Communication holds 0.05% or 6,845 shares. General American has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Arrow Corp invested in 1,250 shares. Icon Advisers Com owns 4,500 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Ltd Co reported 14,706 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc by 1,129 shares to 40,511 shares, valued at $14.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,700 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

