As Noodles & Co (NDLS) Market Valuation Rose, Goodwin Daniel L Boosted by $896,400 Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Alethea Capital Management Boosted Stake by $467,775

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 115,477 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C TO EPS 3C, EST. EPS 3C; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $918.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 9.17M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Apple became the biggest shipper of wearables in 2017, owning 21 percent of market share, according to IDC; 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,308 are owned by Coatue Llc. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 29,397 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd reported 101,756 shares stake. 61,930 are owned by Monarch Prtn Asset Management Llc. Renaissance Tech Limited Co owns 28,969 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap accumulated 4.91% or 1.03M shares. Cooper Creek Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 461,301 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Vanguard Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 1.46 million shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 767,041 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 7,894 shares. Kennedy Mgmt accumulated 648,268 shares or 0.1% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 11,500 shares.

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Small Business Optimism Hits 7-Month High in May: 5 Top Picks – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Carrols Restaurant, Wendy’s and Noodles & Company – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Prtn Limited invested in 66,792 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corp holds 2.41% or 45,906 shares. Two Sigma Limited Co invested in 0% or 1,556 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs owns 4.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 580,196 shares. Howard Management invested 4.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gradient Ltd Llc accumulated 65,169 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Ntv Asset Ltd has invested 2.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based King Wealth has invested 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Indiana And Inv Communications holds 2.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 26,086 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsr Lc owns 101,317 shares for 4.19% of their portfolio. Peavine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Mgmt invested in 96,688 shares or 3.06% of the stock. Holderness has 33,051 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Blume Cap holds 6.68% or 67,005 shares. Greystone Managed Inc holds 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 105,661 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.