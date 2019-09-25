As Nokia Sponsored Adr (NOK) Stock Price Rose, Boston Common Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding; Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) Shares Rose While Algert Global Decreased Stake

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp Sponsored Adr (NOK) by 95.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 636,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53 million, up from 667,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 11.86 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR SALE OF DIGITAL HEALTH BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Nokia to publish first-quarter 2018 interim report on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Nokia sees weak first half but strong momentum later in 2018; 12/04/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Google in talks to buy Nokia’s in-flight broadband; 24/05/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM SAYS WILL ESTABLISH WITH NOKIA JOINT VENTURE FOR CREATING PORTFOLIO OF RUSSIAN TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Nokia Appoints Sri Reddy as Co-President of IP/Optical Networks; 11/05/2018 – Wearables Case Study: Nokia Technologies Enters Digital Health with Withings Acquisition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA’S AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 27/04/2018 – TechnoBuffalo: Nokia X6 looks awesome for a mid-range phone; 24/04/2018 – Fone Arena: Nokia X6 with 5.8-inch FHD+ 19:9 display, dual rear cameras, ZEISS optics expected to be announced on April 27

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) by 36.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 8,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The hedge fund held 15,117 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $930,000, down from 23,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Applied Indl Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 163,028 shares traded. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 16.60% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AIT News: 25/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Applied Industrial Technologies, Heritage Commerce, KLX, Ly; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES- RAISING FY SHR GUIDANCE TO $3.51 AND $3.61/SHARE, ON SALES ANTICIPATED TO BE 17.5% TO 18.5% HIGHER YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/04/2018 – AIT Reports Full-Year Parent Earnings Results; 20/05/2018 – [AIT] ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : PR; 21/05/2018 – AIT chief says Taiwan not a pawn in US-China battles; 29/03/2018 – AIT Granted New Patent for Its Nitric Oxide (NO) Generator and Delivery System; 24/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: NCOs don new campaign hats, Ceremony reinstates AIT drill sergeants; 07/05/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference May 8

Analysts await Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 14.52% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AIT’s profit will be $40.97M for 12.90 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Applied Industrial Technologies Receives NorthCoast 99 Award Recognizing the Best Workplaces for Top Talent – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Applied Industrial Technologies to Report First Quarter Earnings and Conduct Investor Teleconference on October 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on October 09, 2018. More interesting news about Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $270.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 16,080 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold AIT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 33.26 million shares or 0.64% more from 33.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 0% or 12,718 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 44,354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.46% or 14,286 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Ltd Partnership stated it has 390,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,943 shares. Aqr Capital Lc has invested 0% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 52,530 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 0% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. 5,866 were reported by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 8,072 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0.05% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 5,532 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 1.29 million shares. Voya Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 34,061 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 0% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $802.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 23,282 shares to 169,314 shares, valued at $15.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 13,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,147 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI).