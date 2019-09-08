As Nokia Spon Adr (NOK) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Horrell Capital Management Trimmed Holding; As General Dynamics (GD) Stock Rose, M Holdings Securities Has Trimmed Its Holding

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 11.91M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 29/03/2018 – NOKIA: NOKIA WINS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT W/ POLISH P; 10/04/2018 – Google is reportedly in talks to buy Nokia technology for better WiFi on planes; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS SAID IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-European companies’ sales exposure to Russia; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA ENDS TALKS WITH STAFF IN FINLAND, CUTS 353 JOBS; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Reported Net Loss From Continuing Ops EUR351M, Total Reported Net Loss EUR188M; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – RAISES ITS PRIMARY ADDRESSABLE MARKET OUTLOOK FOR ITS NETWORKS BUSINESS IN FULL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Telefónica Spain transforms its data centers with Nokia high-performance routing and Nuage Networks Virtualized Cloud Services; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson says well on track to reach cost savings target by mid-2018; 27/04/2018 – TechnoBuffalo: Nokia X6 looks awesome for a mid-range phone

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 1,713 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 4,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.67. About 682,533 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC; 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Required to Pay Fee to General Dynamics if CSRA Terminates Merger Agreement; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: CUSTOMERS DELAYED DELIVERIES ON 2 AIRCRAFT

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $392.41 million for 17.89 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,330 shares to 6,293 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DWM).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $879.26 million for 15.74 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.