As Nokia Spon Adr (NOK) Market Value Rose, Horrell Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.25 Million Its Stake; Ionic Capital Management Boosted Its Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Position by $335,912 as Stock Were Volatile

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 13.59 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 10/04/2018 – Google in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Nokia completes the acquisition of Unium; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Expects Networks Business to Outperform Primary Addressable Market in FY18; 26/04/2018 – Nokia sees weak first half but strong momentum later in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: At End of 1Q Had 55 Engagements in 17 Countries For 5G Design etc; 06/03/2018 – Nokia appoints Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 07/05/2018 – Nokia and SFR first in France to conduct a 5G New Radio call using 3.5 GHz spectrum; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO SAYS HEALTH BUSINESS REVIEW IS STILL IN PROGRESS; 31/05/2018 – Nokia: Current Nokia Technologies President, Gregory Lee, to Leave Company; 15/05/2018 – Nokia’s Advanced Command Center strengthens situational awareness to enable better decision-making by emergency services

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 83,978 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 246,012 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 162,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $699.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.73. About 520,334 shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 10,786 shares to 31,159 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 117,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,662 shares, and cut its stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.42 million activity. Saba Capital Management – L.P. also bought $3.42 million worth of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) shares.

More notable recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya Prime Rate Trust: A Safe Way To Profit From Rising Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Saba Forces Invesco Tenders – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL, regulatory filings – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors rush out of senior loan funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.