As Nokia Spon Adr (NOK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Marathon Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; As Western Digital (WDC) Market Value Rose, Tegean Capital Management Cut Holding

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 2.94M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 1086.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 380,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 415,150 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 8.97M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 03/05/2018 – The Nokia 6.1 arrives in the United States; 13/03/2018 – Solidium Says Divestment of its Telia Stake Made it Possible to Invest In Nokia; 07/03/2018 – LightSpeed Technologies Earns Nokia’s 2017 Top VAR Sales and Growth Award; 29/03/2018 – POZBUD T&R SA POZP.WA – OTHER MEMBERS OF CONSORTIUM ARE: NOKIA SOLUTIONS AND NETWORKS SP. Z O.O., SPC-1 SP. Z O.O. AND SPC-3 SP. Z O.O; 07/05/2018 – Nokia Buys SpaceTime Insight to Expand Its IoT Software Portfolio and Accelerate Vertical Application Devt; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Topped VoLTE Market in 2017, Ericsson and Huawei Follow, According to Dell’Oro Group; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless appli; 06/03/2018 – Nokia Appoints Sanjay Goel President of Global Services; 26/04/2018 – Nokia posts falling first quarter profits; 07/05/2018 – FirstPost: Nokia tax dispute: Freeze on Finnish firm’s idle Chennai factory to remain until all legal disputes are settled

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $245.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,080 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $130.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.