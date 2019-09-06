As Nokia (NOK) Stock Rose, Fairfield Bush & Company Lifted Holding; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Increased Holding in Kb Financial Group (KB) by $510,526

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2036.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 585,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 614,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 9.53 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: At End of 1Q Had 55 Engagements in 17 Countries For 5G Design etc; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Networks Gross Margin 35.8% Vs 39.5%, Op Margin 1% Vs 6.6%; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Networks Market Conditions Improving and 5G Accelerating Further, With Strong Momentum By Yr End; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia, SKT Trial Public-Safety LTE Technology in 3 South Korean Cities; 19/04/2018 – Nokia to publish first-quarter 2018 interim report on April 26, 2018; 13/03/2018 – State of Finland invests in Nokia; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Still Sees Opportunities in Licensing to Drive CAGR of 10% For Recurring Net Sales Over 3 Yrs Ending 2020; 22/03/2018 – Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless applications; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN TALKS TO SELL DIGITAL HEALTH OPS TO ERIC CARREEL

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company's stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 67,127 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.



Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01B and $495.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 7,420 shares to 300,244 shares, valued at $39.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 17,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,887 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).

