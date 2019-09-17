As Nokia (NOK) Stock Price Rose, Holder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Lifted Its Holding; Apache (APA) Stake Maintained by Elm Ridge Management Llc

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 259,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 4.89 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.52 million, up from 4.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 12.94M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – EXPECTS TO OUTPERFORM THAT MARKET IN FULL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – FirstPost: Nokia tax dispute: Freeze on Finnish firm’s idle Chennai factory to remain until all legal disputes are settled; 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer applications; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS APPEALING FACTORS FOR US ARE NOKIA’S STRONG MARKET POSITION COMBINED WITH BROAD TECHNOLOGICAL EXPERTISE, WHICH PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES FOR VALUE CREATION; 31/05/2018 – Nokia: Current Nokia Technologies President, Gregory Lee, to Leave Company; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA SEES DEAL TO CLOSE IN LATE 2Q ’18; 07/05/2018 – Telefónica Spain transforms its data centers with Nokia high-performance routing and Nuage Networks Virtualized Cloud Services; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Networks Gross Margin 35.8% Vs 39.5%, Op Margin 1% Vs 6.6%; 26/04/2018 – Nokia sees weak first half but strong momentum later in 2018

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 39,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 266,283 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, up from 227,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.70B market cap company. The stock increased 16.89% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 17.58M shares traded or 235.78% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 05/03/2018 – Apache Corp Names David Pursell SVP, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES WITH RIGHTS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS UP TO US$5.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Generated $799 Million in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 06/03/2018 – Streamlio Brings Stream-Native Processing to Apache Pulsar; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 03/05/2018 – Confluent Automates Deployment and Management of Apache Kafka® on Kubernetes

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,124 shares to 208,986 shares, valued at $60.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,110 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. $95,407 worth of stock was bought by Ellis Juliet S on Friday, May 24. 5,000 Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares with value of $109,131 were bought by LOWE JOHN E.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $124.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,865 shares to 63,344 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.