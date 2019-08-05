As Nokia (NOK) Shares Rose, Fairfield Bush & Company Has Increased Position; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Declined

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $164.71. About 2.81 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2036.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 585,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 614,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 18.04M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 29/03/2018 – Nokia Topped VoLTE Market in 2017, Ericsson and Huawei Follow, According to Dell’Oro Group; 19/04/2018 – Nokia to publish first-quarter 2018 interim report on April 26, 2018; 05/04/2018 – OneIndia: Exclusive: Nokia 8110 4G feature phone to launch in next couple of months; 21/05/2018 – Nokia phone licensee HMD raises funding to step up growth; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Still Sees Opportunities in Licensing to Drive CAGR of 10% For Recurring Net Sales Over 3 Yrs Ending 2020; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Saw Strong Order Intake and Backlog in 1Q; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA – BOARD ESTABLISHED A TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE PRIMARILY AS AN ADVISORY FORUM AND FOR PURPOSE OF REVIEWING INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY STRATEGIES; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Clear Reasons For Optimism, See Improved Market Conditions This Year; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS SAID IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – ZTE woes may boost network rivals Ericsson and Nokia

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M +5% after posting Q2 earnings beat; reaffirms full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 3% Yield for 3M Stock Makes It an Attractive Value Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Possibility Of A Rosy Future With 3M Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. On Thursday, May 9 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G.. Shares for $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Shares for $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Bushman Julie L had sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295 on Thursday, February 7.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,194 shares to 16,657 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 2,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree U.S. Smallcap Earni (EES).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.90 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.