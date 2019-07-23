As Nokia (NOK) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Decreased Position by $373,400; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lowered Stericycle (SRCL) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 74,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.85M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 14.26 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia Backs FY Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: China Commercial 5G Roll-Out Seen Mid-2019; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS FOLLOWING SHARE PURCHASES, NOKIA CORRESPONDS TO APPROXIMATELY 11 PER CENT OF SOLIDIUM’S EQUITY INVESTMENTS, TOTALLING APPROXIMATELY EUR 8.4 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Nokia OYJ CDS Widens 8 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Nokia: Deal Expected to Close in Late 2Q18; 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-European companies’ sales exposure to Russia; 11/04/2018 – Gowtham Prabakaran: Nokia 3 has started receiving its Android 8.0 Oreo update, HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN LATE 2Q ’18; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Plenty of Opportunity Ahead

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,136 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50 million, down from 171,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 471,063 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 23.92% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 10,012 shares to 273,623 shares, valued at $26.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NOK’s profit will be $56.24 million for 129.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 29.06% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.17 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $75.57 million for 14.04 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.61% EPS growth.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 9,000 shares to 154,875 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gap Inc. Del (NYSE:GPS) by 34,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Liability invested 0.2% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 370,764 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 32,281 were reported by Addison Cap Co. Prudential Fincl owns 52,439 shares. Advisory Services Lc has invested 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 110,988 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 126,907 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 10.84M shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 6,800 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Com reported 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Cannell Peter B & stated it has 15,647 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 22,800 shares. M&T State Bank owns 3,812 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).