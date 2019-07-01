As Nokia (NOK) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Fairfield Bush & Company Has Boosted Stake; Greystone Managed Investments Has Boosted Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding by $473,238

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 3,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,088 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 64,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $139.13. About 990,574 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2036.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 585,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 614,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.79 billion market cap company. It closed at $5.01 lastly. It is down 24.29% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS EFFECTIVE UNTIL NOV 30, 2019 AND IT TERMINATED CORRESPONDING REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION GRANTED ON MAY 23, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Forecasts But Upgrades Outlook For Networks; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: S. KOREA, JAPAN STARTING 5G ROLLOUTS IN EARLY 2019; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – RAISES ITS PRIMARY ADDRESSABLE MARKET OUTLOOK FOR ITS NETWORKS BUSINESS IN FULL YEAR 2018; 06/03/2018 – Nokia: Incumbent Global Services Pres Igor Leprince Will Support Goel During Transition and then Leave Nokia; 26/03/2018 – Nokia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – VSperf Confirms 6WIND Virtual Accelerator™ Beats OVS-DPDK Performance; 10/04/2018 – Google Is Said in Talks to Buy Nokia’s Airborne Broadband System; 27/03/2018 – REG-Nokia Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting 2018, dividend of EUR 0.19 per share proposed for 2017

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844 worth of stock or 500 shares. 5,000 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares with value of $624,099 were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 320,820 shares. Farmers Company has 0.56% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 16,222 shares. Reliant Inv Management Limited Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 29,420 shares. 1,626 are held by Hanson And Doremus Mngmt. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 12,572 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Johnson Financial holds 674 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Co has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Salzhauer Michael holds 2.62% or 43,496 shares in its portfolio. 5,006 are owned by Element Capital Limited Liability. Fiduciary Tru Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Kistler reported 6,094 shares. Dean Associates Limited Com reported 23,797 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And owns 1.1% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 64,158 shares. Allstate Corp owns 0.11% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 33,907 shares.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11,090 shares to 24,611 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 20,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,880 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC signs 5-year sponsorship deal for Power & Light District plaza – Kansas City Business Journal” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $301.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 516 shares to 9,343 shares, valued at $10.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,508 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).