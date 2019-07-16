As Nokia (NOK) Market Value Declined, Folketrygdfondet Has Raised Its Position by $20.00 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Position Boosted by Kensico Capital Management Corp

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21.41 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49 million, up from 17.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.36B market cap company. It closed at $5.1 lastly. It is down 24.29% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 19/04/2018 – ZTE woes may boost network rivals Ericsson and Nokia; 30/05/2018 – REG-Resolutions of the Nokia Annual General Meeting 2018, Nokia Board of Directors established a Technology Committee; 17/04/2018 – Nokia Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/05/2018 – MOHEMMED: Alphabet’s Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Operating Margin 4.8% Vs 6.3%; 31/05/2018 – Nokia: Current Nokia Technologies President, Gregory Lee, to Leave Company; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA: NOKIA WINS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT W/ POLISH P; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS SAID IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – Nokia appoints Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 19/04/2018 – Nokia to publish first-quarter 2018 interim report on April 26, 2018

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.66 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37 million, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 5.57M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

