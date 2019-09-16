As Nokia Corp. (NOK) Market Valuation Rose, A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Raised Its Stake by $374,000; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Courage Capital Management Lowered Position

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $186.05. About 6.11 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Rep. Pingree: Calling for More Oversight After Congressional Facebook Hearings; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COU; 22/03/2018 – Best of Late Night: Trevor Noah Attacks Facebook and Urges Users to `Be Vigilant’; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN 2014, GOT FACEBOOK DATA AND DERIVATIVES FROM CO NAMED GSR THAT WAS ENGAGED TO LEGALLY SUPPLY DATA FOR RESEARCH; 06/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8:; 23/04/2018 – Jeffrey Gundlach, the market’s “bond king,” announced bet on a gas exploration and production ETF and against Facebook; 02/05/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 26/04/2018 – The data of 87 million Facebook users was harvested and sent to Cambridge Analytica; 01/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook to Keep Building, Despite Challenges; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Broadening Duty to Prevent Misuse: TOPLive

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nokia Corp. (NOK) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 74,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 273,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 198,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 11.37 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 28/03/2018 – Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Net Profit EUR86M; 27/04/2018 – Fone Arena: Nokia X with a 19:9 aspect ratio display, dual rear cameras showcased, to be announced on May 16; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA: LICENSING OPS OF NOKIA TECHNOLOGIES NOT AFFECTED; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA: NOKIA WINS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT W/ POLISH P; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Still Sees Opportunities in Licensing to Drive CAGR of 10% For Recurring Net Sales Over 3 Yrs Ending 2020; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Wins Five-Year Contract With Polish Railway Operator; 22/03/2018 – REG-Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017” annual report; 21/05/2018 – Nokia mobile revival effort gets $100m boost; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR SALE OF DIGITAL HEALTH BUSINESS

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $115.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,536 shares to 15,240 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.98 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.