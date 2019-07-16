As Noble Plc (NE) Stock Value Declined, Firefly Value Partners LP Has Increased Stake by $1.00 Million; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Decreased Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD) as Share Value Rose

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc. (APD) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 156,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 588,526 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.39M, down from 745,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $227.3. About 427,080 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17.12 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.12M, up from 16.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.895. About 3.70M shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 56.13% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 04/04/2018 – Noble Corp at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Apr 24; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – SIGNING OF BINDING RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH AN AD HOC GROUP OF GROUP’S EXISTING SENIOR CREDITORS; 03/05/2018 – NOBLE CORP. CFO ADAM PEAKES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP OFFERS DEBT EXCHANGE FOR PERPETUAL SECURITIES; 16/04/2018 – GOLDILOCKS: NOBLE REVISED PROPOSAL DOESN’T REFLECT TRUE VALUE; 25/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP STILL OPEN TO IMPLEMENTABLE RESTRUCTURING PLANS; 25/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – UPDATES ON CLAIMS COMMENCED BY GOLDILOCKS INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP GETS LETTER FROM AD HOC GROUP SUPPORTING DEBT DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Goldilocks Files Another Lawsuit Against Noble in a Singapore Court; 15/03/2018 – Noble Group Perp Holders Say New Debt Plan Isn’t Sweet Enough

More notable recent Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noble – Is That All The Recovery We Can Expect? – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noble (NE) Presents At Scotia Howard Weil 47thAnnual Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noble Corporation – Weak Fundamentals But Management Upbeat On Industry Prospects – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ensco Rowan Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luminus Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 5.14 million shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt holds 0.04% or 260,300 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 57,778 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 25,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 870,140 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 121,827 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1,264 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 259,751 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 509,112 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 74,379 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate invested in 0.04% or 47,775 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp has 26,346 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Oakworth Capital Incorporated has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Alps Advsr invested in 236,408 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of The West holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 7,229 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc owns 2,212 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 304,730 shares stake. King Luther Cap Management Corp has invested 1.25% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Freshford Management owns 284,822 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 354,454 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 411,907 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 219,624 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Millennium Limited Co invested in 115,866 shares. Town & Country Bancorporation Dba First Bankers Trust invested in 0.32% or 3,545 shares. Svcs Corp owns 986 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd invested in 20,095 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs reported 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 2,214 shares. Natl Insurance Tx owns 26,255 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.