As Noble Enrgy Com (NBL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Thompson Investment Management Raised Its Position; Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Holder Ing Groep Nv Has Increased Its Stake by $1.03 Million

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Noble Enrgy Inc Com (NBL) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 14,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 147,669 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 133,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Noble Enrgy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 5.51M shares traded or 3.77% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Remains Operator of the Field With a 25 % Working Interest; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Noble Energy Outlook To Stbl From Neg; Rtgs Affd; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 124.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 9,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 16,962 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $123.08. About 525,981 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Tariff for Mid-America Pipeline Company, LLC; 07/05/2018 – MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q EPS 42c; 18/04/2018 – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 26/03/2018 – Bayer Sees Submitting MAA in EU in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Rev $386M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mid-America Apartment Communities , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAA); 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru owns 52.09 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 22,813 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Susquehanna Grp Llp accumulated 0% or 98,506 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 307,086 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 453,807 shares. Massachusetts Co Ma holds 558,092 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.04% or 683,301 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Whittier Of Nevada reported 1,655 shares. Waratah Capital Advsr reported 48,025 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 90,597 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). First Quadrant LP Ca owns 1,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Company Na reported 9,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 3,700 shares to 29,084 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl by 36,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,910 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 45,602 shares to 13,709 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

