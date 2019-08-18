As Noble Energy (NBL) Stock Price Declined, Jennison Associates Has Decreased Its Position; Dominion Energy (D) Position Held by Albion Financial Group

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 4,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 45,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 41,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.36M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 142,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 6.46 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.84 million, down from 6.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 4.10M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 23/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Noble Energy Outlook To Stbl From Neg; Rtgs Affd; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 108,045 shares to 570,563 shares, valued at $42.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 140,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.