As Noble Energy (NBL) Shares Declined, Bbva Compass Bancshares Upped Its Holding; Suncor Energy New (SU) Shares Declined While Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Lowered Stake by $5.88 Million

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 183,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 13.08M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.13 million, down from 13.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 1.77 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 39.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 21,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 75,923 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 54,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 3.93M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 01/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 25C; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy to Develop Natural Gas From Alen Field Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Attention Retirees: Here’s How to Claim $13750 in Passive Income for 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Suncor Energy: Results Showing Surprising Stability – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Suncor, Shell join opposition to Enbridge’s Mainline changes – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why This Miner Is Excited About Copper – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.44M for 11.48 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 23,037 shares to 352,966 shares, valued at $22.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 11.43M shares in the quarter, for a total of 34.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

