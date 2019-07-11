As Noah Holdings LTD Cl A Adr (NOAH) Shares Declined, Capital International Has Boosted by $388,800 Its Position; As Whirlpool (WHR) Market Valuation Declined, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,585 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 18,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $142.65. About 121,547 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NOAH) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 475,200 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.03 million, up from 467,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 361,598 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 23.37% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG)

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB) by 32,400 shares to 231,600 shares, valued at $26.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 6,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,379 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (The) (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 4,566 shares. 3,495 were accumulated by Spinnaker. Brandes Prns Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 30,743 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 6,692 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 95,300 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd. Aperio Gp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 700 shares. 2,674 are held by Gsa Prtn Llp. Hodges Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). National Pension Serv has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 2,465 shares. Amg Funds Limited Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,151 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 10,730 shares. Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,699 shares to 159,250 shares, valued at $18.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,815 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.