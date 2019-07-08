As Noah Holdings LTD Ads (NOAH) Stock Value Declined, Davis Selected Advisers Upped Its Holding by $550,512; F5 Networks Com (FFIV) Holder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Decreased Position as Market Valuation Declined

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd. Ads (NOAH) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 11,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 937,635 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44M, up from 926,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd. Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 17.17% or $7.68 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 1.79M shares traded or 403.24% up from the average. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 23.37% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.80% the S&P500.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (FFIV) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 92,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51M, down from 255,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.63. About 300,266 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp. (NYSE:MKL) by 7,458 shares to 238,632 shares, valued at $237.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) by 415,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp. (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap Mgmt invested in 0.27% or 35,450 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 50,695 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Captrust Finance invested in 961 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trust Department Mb National Bank N A stated it has 1,937 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Swedbank holds 892,194 shares. 1,950 are owned by Bluecrest Management Limited. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc owns 180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Seizert Prtnrs Lc has 1.46% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.02% or 317,229 shares. Arrow Finance has 0.01% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.06% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 13,301 are held by Us Comml Bank De. Franklin Resources holds 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 48,203 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. 2,799 shares were sold by Rogers Scot Frazier, worth $450,080. The insider Kearny Ryan C. sold $182,707. $316,909 worth of stock was sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN on Friday, February 1. FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN sold $496,853 worth of stock or 3,115 shares. The insider WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold 124 shares worth $20,331. Pelzer Francis J. sold 261 shares worth $41,630.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C by 189,331 shares to 358,074 shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novanta Inc Com by 12,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Esco Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ESE).