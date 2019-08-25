As Noah Holdings LTD Ads (NOAH) Shares Declined, Davis Selected Advisers Has Upped by $550,512 Its Position; Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Holder Carroll Financial Associates Has Decreased Its Position by $2.74 Million as Share Value Declined

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd. Ads (NOAH) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 11,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 937,635 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44M, up from 926,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd. Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 561,756 shares traded or 13.65% up from the average. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 78.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 54,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 14,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, down from 69,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 3.62M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 14/05/2018 – 61NN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 84XE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY MELLON CONCLUDES INVESTOR DAY; 17/05/2018 – 42CG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix Amendment; 05/04/2018 – SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, SINGAPORE, NOTIFIED CO THAT SERIES 001 TRUST CERTIFICATES ARE IMMEDIATELY PAYABLE; 18/04/2018 – 33FB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 64GC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 59JS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 68NX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 83UK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG) by 22,911 shares to 556,389 shares, valued at $14.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,100 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA).

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,691 shares to 34,390 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor Etf by 1.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM).