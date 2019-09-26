As Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Valuation Declined, Van Berkom & Associates Lifted Holding; As Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Market Valuation Rose, Boston Partners Has Lifted Position by $10.83 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 24,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 52,422 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 27,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 215,647 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 83,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.53 million, up from 956,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $146.7. About 634,081 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 6,410 shares to 70,661 shares, valued at $20.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 559,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 814,878 shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.08% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd reported 15,648 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Suntrust Banks invested in 11,966 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg reported 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.01% or 784 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab invested 0.3% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Limited Company has invested 0.52% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 33,408 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 173,019 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont has 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking holds 54,729 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 18,691 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3,130 shares to 682,699 shares, valued at $70.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 37,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,658 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).

