As Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Stock Price Declined, Dalton Investments Has Upped Holding by $2.28 Million; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake Has Lifted by Valinor Management Llc

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 8,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 536,470 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.26 million, up from 528,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $175.53. About 692,236 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 56.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 47,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The hedge fund held 132,451 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 84,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.96. About 424,289 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern’s Net Profit Rises Despite Declining Volumes – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Corp.: Buying Opportunities After Macro Weakness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Cap Mgmt invested in 2,150 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Liability accumulated 0.17% or 2,885 shares. 3,200 were reported by Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co. 10,163 were reported by Bahl And Gaynor. Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,470 shares. Michigan-based Blue Chip Partners has invested 0.7% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The Ohio-based Farmers Tru has invested 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Profund Advsr stated it has 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Logan Management owns 12,970 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Lp holds 1.1% or 181,119 shares. Hartford Management owns 16,600 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 11,693 shares. State Street reported 11.35M shares. Kemnay Advisory accumulated 0.24% or 5,858 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Company, Vermont-based fund reported 514 shares.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 33,800 shares to 2.67 million shares, valued at $73.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 49,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,496 shares, and cut its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tarena Intl Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 118,448 shares to 788,335 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Online Ed Group by 144,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,552 shares, and cut its stake in Midstates Pete Co Inc.

More notable recent Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) CEO Jingbo Wang on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) Share Price Is Up 93% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noah Holdings: Good Target For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noah Holdings: Camsing’s Fraud Poses Concerns On Risk Control – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.