As Nn (NNBR) Stock Value Declined, Elk Creek Partners Has Lifted Its Stake; As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Stock Price Rose, Venbio Select Advisor Has Trimmed Position by $9.50 Million

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Nn Inc (NNBR) by 23.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 267,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.64M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Nn Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 94,622 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 03/04/2018 – NN INC – DEAL FOR $375 MLN IN CASH; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc to Acquire PMG Intermediate Holding for $375M in Cash; 09/05/2018 – Wires/press call first quarter 2018 results NN Group Thursday 17 May 2018 at 07:45 CET; 21/05/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF NN GROUP N.V; 03/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Paragon Medical; 24/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces New Certification Within Life Sciences Group; 22/03/2018 – NN NN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 41 EUROS FROM 40.9 EUROS; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-NN Investment Partners names portfolio manager for the Netherlands; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Nn, Cfr At B3 Stable Rating Outlook

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 7.50 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.43 million, down from 8.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 4.44 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 27,444 shares to 171,548 shares, valued at $10.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 33,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,084 shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold NNBR shares while 30 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 34.20 million shares or 2.19% less from 34.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penn Capital Mgmt Company Incorporated holds 0.1% or 108,853 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny holds 12,637 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 3,603 shares. Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Limited holds 1.08% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 430,080 shares. Kennedy Capital Inc reported 98,896 shares. State Street Corp holds 1.04M shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 220,183 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Com reported 1.82M shares. Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Price T Rowe Md reported 93,030 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of America Corp De reported 182,797 shares stake. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 837,087 shares.

More notable recent NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NN appoints Thomas Debyle as new CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NN, Inc. (NNBR) CEO Rich Holder on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NN names Warren Veltman Interim President and CEO – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K NN INC For: Sep 15 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $25,950 activity.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trade On Amarin Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Amarin Prices Public Offering of American Depositary Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Amarin Stock Skyrocketed 415% in September – Nasdaq” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amarin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myokardia Inc by 375,000 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $68.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tricida Inc.

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold AMRN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 146.09 million shares or 1.54% more from 143.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grp One Trading LP has 247,749 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tekla Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.44% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 9,088 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.09% or 500,000 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 85,000 shares. Dupont Capital reported 25,347 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 206,978 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division holds 209,776 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 34,439 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 189,808 are held by Lpl Limited Liability Co. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 404,748 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Avoro Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 7.50 million shares stake. Tobam invested in 3,200 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio.