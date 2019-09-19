As Nn (NNBR) Share Value Declined, Private Management Group Has Decreased Its Position; Maximus (MMS) Shareholder P2 Capital Partners Increased Holding

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Nn Inc (NNBR) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 189,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 2.77 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.08 million, down from 2.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Nn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 100,916 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – CURRENT TERM OF APPOINTMENT OF DELFIN RUEDA ENDS ON 31 MAY 2018; 22/05/2018 – NN Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. may be close to the peak of its earnings cycle, but earnings still have room to climb, according to asset manager NN Investment Partners; 09/05/2018 – NN INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.22; 11/04/2018 – ALLAHABAD BANK APPOINTS N.N. SAHA AS CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 08/03/2018 NN INC – INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN 2017 WAS FAVORABLY IMPACTED BY $52.3 MLN OF TAX BENEFIT DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 03/04/2018 – NN INC – DEAL FOR $375 MLN IN CASH; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV: NN GROUP APPOINTMENTS IN EXEC AND SPVY BOARDS; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates NN Inc.’s Second-Lien Term Loan ‘B-‘ (RR: ‘6’); 03/04/2018 – NN, REPORTS PACT TO BUY PARAGON MEDICAL FOR $375M IN CASH

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.60 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $80.32. About 143,554 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 1.73 in 2019Q1.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 66,625 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $15.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Bell Inc New by 66,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL).