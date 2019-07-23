As Nn (NNBR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Elk Creek Partners Has Cut Position by $763,504; As Dynex Cap (DX) Shares Declined, Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its Holding

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Dynex Cap Inc (DX) by 728.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 112,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 127,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $768,000, up from 15,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dynex Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $423.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 261,390 shares traded. Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has declined 9.24% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DX News: 16/03/2018 DYNEX CAPITAL – EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT MAJORITY VOTING IN UNCONTESTED ELECTIONS OF DIRECTORS, BEGINNING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 17/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Time to short the Nasdaq?; 29/03/2018 – DYNEX POWER ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS; 12/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nothing special about euro zone or U.S. equities anymore; 04/04/2018 – U.S. TREASURY YIELDS FALL AFTER CHINA UNVEILS ADDITIONAL TARIFFS ON U.S. GOODS, 10-YEAR YIELDS DOWN 3 BPS AT 2.75 PCT US10YT=RR; 02/05/2018 – Dynex Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dynex Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DX)

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nn Inc (NNBR) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 109,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Nn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.34M market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 176,724 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 59.24% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.67% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 11/04/2018 – ALLAHABAD BANK APPOINTS N.N. SAHA AS CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – SOLVENCY Il RATIO OF 213% UP FROM 199% AT END OF 4Q17,; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – INTENDS TO REAPPOINT DELFIN RUEDA AS MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF NN GROUP N.V; 21/04/2018 – DJ NN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNBR); 03/04/2018 – NN Inc to Acquire PMG Intermediate Holding for $375M in Cash; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-NN Investment Partners names portfolio manager for the Netherlands; 09/05/2018 – Wires/press call first quarter 2018 results NN Group Thursday 17 May 2018 at 07:45 CET; 03/04/2018 – NN, REPORTS PACT TO BUY PARAGON MEDICAL FOR $375M IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Nn, Inc.’s Announcement To Acquire Paragon Medical, Inc. Is A Strategic Credit Positive — B2 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unaffected

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $206,099 activity. $20,001 worth of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) shares were bought by Mosley Valerie. 10,000 shares were bought by BENEDETTI STEPHEN J, worth $59,000 on Thursday, January 31. 17,000 shares were bought by BOSTON BYRON L, worth $100,300 on Thursday, January 31. 2,000 Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) shares with value of $11,800 were bought by Stevens David H..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.00, from 2.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold DX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.34 million shares or 24.82% more from 29.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Ltd holds 0% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) or 7,375 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 140,526 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 8,000 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Mackenzie Fincl holds 76,926 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4.73M were reported by Fmr Llc. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc holds 0% or 872 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Management holds 0% or 287,135 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Covington Management owns 200 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) for 45,521 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 719,996 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 3,127 shares to 3,064 shares, valued at $455,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 494,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,648 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:CAT).

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 47,915 shares to 301,250 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 41,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Party City Holdco Inc.

Analysts await NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.38 per share. NNBR’s profit will be $11.44M for 7.72 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by NN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold NNBR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.97 million shares or 4.49% less from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 75,101 shares stake. D E Shaw invested in 0% or 14,902 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 143,900 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc has 1.93M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Ca accumulated 0.03% or 6.29M shares. Northern Corp stated it has 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 500 shares. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 103,500 shares. Millennium Ltd Com owns 19,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,048 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 8,763 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Moreover, Bancorp Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $25,950 activity.