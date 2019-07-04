As Nn (NNBR) Market Value Declined, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Increased Its Stake; Intl Paper Co (IP) Shareholder Conning Has Lowered Its Stake

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nn Inc (NNBR) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 62,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 432,015 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 369,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nn Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 69,203 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 59.24% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.67% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in NN; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Nn, Cfr At B3 Stable Rating Outlook; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Nn, Inc.’s Announcement To Acquire Paragon Medical, Inc. Is A Strategic Credit Positive — B2 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unaffected; 30/05/2018 – NN GROUP RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV: NN GROUP APPOINTMENTS IN EXEC AND SPVY BOARDS; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-NN Investment Partners names portfolio manager for the Netherlands; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc to Acquire PMG Intermediate Holding for $375M in Cash; 03/04/2018 – NN INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PMG INTERMEDIATE HOLDING CORPORATION, PARENT COMPANY OF PARAGON MEDICAL; 03/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NN Inc. Rtgs And Otlk Unchanged Following Acq; 11/04/2018 – GETBACK SAYS NN POLISH PENSION FUND CUTS STAKE TO BELOW 5%

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 7,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 797,630 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.91 million, down from 805,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 1.63M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper; 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa on Monday said it had rejected an increased takeover offer from U.S. rival International Paper; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland accumulated 0.02% or 5,985 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 0.22% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Raymond James Fincl has 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 476 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 202,023 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 258 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.35% or 26,304 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.19% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 37,550 shares. Oppenheimer & Com has 0.06% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 78 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mraz Amerine Assocs stated it has 13,250 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 334,951 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. American Century Inc stated it has 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. IP’s profit will be $417.19M for 10.50 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Momentum Stocks To Watch – Benzinga” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “International Paper Company: International Paper to Release Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings on July 25 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Toll Brothers National Sales Event Is the Moment to Get More – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,752 shares to 495,523 shares, valued at $50.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 25,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold NNBR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.97 million shares or 4.49% less from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 92,930 shares. 32,084 are owned by Morgan Stanley. 15,959 are owned by Voya Investment Mgmt. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 11,055 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 27,152 shares. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 39,940 shares. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 3,603 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 57,927 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Stifel Fincl holds 15,526 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Company holds 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) or 19,565 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Moreover, Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 33,954 shares. Northern holds 0% or 476,805 shares.