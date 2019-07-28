As Nn (NNBR) Market Valuation Declined, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lifted Holding; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lowered Holding in Manhattan Assocs In (MANH) by $16.97 Million

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nn Inc (NNBR) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 62,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 432,015 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 369,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nn Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 88,597 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 59.24% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.67% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 10/05/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 45 FROM EUR 42.50; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Nn, Cfr At B3 Stable Rating Outlook; 17/05/2018 – REG-NN Group reports 1Q18 results; 21/05/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – NN, REPORTS PACT TO BUY PARAGON MEDICAL FOR $375M IN CASH; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc to Acquire PMG Intermediate Holding for $375M in Cash; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. may be close to the peak of its earnings cycle, but earnings still have room to climb, according to asset manager NN Investment Partners; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS VICE-CHAIR OF EXECUTIVE BOARD FOR A TERM OF FOUR YEARS; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF NN GROUP N.V; 03/04/2018 – NN INC – DEAL FOR $375 MLN IN CASH

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs In (MANH) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 308,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 951,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.43M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 890,318 shares traded or 89.25% up from the average. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 46.23% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 28,994 shares to 357,386 shares, valued at $105.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 31,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technolog (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 34,575 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 3,156 shares. Numerixs Investment Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Menta Cap Ltd invested in 7,067 shares. Comerica Bancshares owns 0.02% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 41,686 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 106,145 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 220,469 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.06% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 119,220 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Blackrock holds 6.19M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Ameriprise Financial owns 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 581,657 shares. Pnc Financial Service Group Inc reported 11,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $25,950 activity.