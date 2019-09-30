As Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Stock Price Declined, Oaktree Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake; As Davita Com (DVA) Shares Rose, Holder Cognios Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $659,176

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 706,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 4.98 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.27M, down from 5.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 186,465 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 34C; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Davita Inc Com (DVA) by 55.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 11,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 9,288 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $522,000, down from 21,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Davita Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.32. About 1.51 million shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 14/03/2018 – DaVita Kidney Care Recognizes Its Dietitians on Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.05; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 10/04/2018 – Frazier Healthcare Partners Closes Oversubscribed $780 Million Growth Buyout Fund; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 08/05/2018 – DaVita Endorses International Initiative Aimed at Helping Give Patients a Voice in Kidney Care Trials and Research; 18/05/2018 – DaVita Celebrates Signing of the Colorado Living Donor Support Act; 06/04/2018 – MobileHelp® Healthcare Partners with American Well® to Deliver Expanded Telehealth Options for Consumer and Professional Healthcare Applications; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Dr. David Roer Joins DaVita’s Physician Leadership Team

Analysts await DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 117.86% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.56 per share. DVA’s profit will be $195.56 million for 11.54 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by DaVita Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $40.65 million for 11.23 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

