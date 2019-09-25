As Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Shares Declined, Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $19.77 Million; Folketrygdfondet Has Upped Nokia (NOK) Holding by $16.95 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 3.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 24.80 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.27M, up from 21.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 25.94 million shares traded or 33.72% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: 1Q Was Mixed; 24/05/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM SAYS WILL ESTABLISH WITH NOKIA JOINT VENTURE FOR CREATING PORTFOLIO OF RUSSIAN TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Topped VoLTE Market in 2017, Ericsson and Huawei Follow, According to Dell’Oro Group; 12/04/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Google in talks to buy Nokia’s in-flight broadband; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Wins Five-Year Contract With Polish Railway Operator; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA: NOKIA WINS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT W/ POLISH P; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and Osram jointly develop an indoor radio network solution in ceiling luminaires; 21/03/2018 – Changing fortunes for Nokia and Ericsson; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Licensing 1Q Recurring Rev Up 65% On Yr, Sees Continued Strong Growth in Months Ahead; 06/03/2018 – Nokia Names Sanjay Goel President of Global Services Unit

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 706,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 4.98 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.27M, down from 5.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 261,926 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 30/04/2018 – New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Chief Operating Officer Claudia Merkle to President; 03/05/2018 – NMI® at 56.8%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NMIH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 58.83 million shares or 0.43% less from 59.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,313 are owned by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. 21,172 were accumulated by Raymond James And Associate. C M Bidwell And Associate holds 0.05% or 1,815 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Dupont Capital invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). United Ser Automobile Association invested in 17,997 shares. Zacks invested in 0.03% or 51,465 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). The California-based Cap World has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Millennium Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 100,297 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 196,884 shares. Ftb has invested 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Caxton Assoc LP holds 0.05% or 13,840 shares.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (NYSE:PAM) by 86,500 shares to 528,000 shares, valued at $18.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exantas Capital Corp (Prn) by 16.91 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 71.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (Prn).

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $40.65M for 11.37 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.