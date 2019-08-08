As Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Market Value Declined, Calamos Advisors Raised Holding by $1.13 Million; Tiverton Asset Management Upped Holding in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) as Shares Rose

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 373.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 45,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 57,330 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 12,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 15,111 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS, PROMOTES COO CLAUDIA MERKLE TO PRESIDENT; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 22,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 174,449 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37 million, up from 152,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $298,564 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) or 107,604 shares. 20,885 are held by Sheets Smith Wealth. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Corp has 430,115 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 1,805 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 23,199 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). 102,474 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Glenmede Tru Na reported 435 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 83,858 shares. California-based Eam Invsts Llc has invested 0.8% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Financial Bank Of America De holds 40,866 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Bogle Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership De accumulated 0.04% or 20,024 shares. Sei Invs owns 37,562 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 155,363 shares to 198,437 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 27,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,669 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halfmoon Parent Inc by 7,526 shares to 64,027 shares, valued at $10.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,288 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

